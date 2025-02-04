Watch Now
This birthday queen turns 100: 'The Lord takes care of me'

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — Friends, family, and community members gathered Tuesday to celebrate a big birthday.

Phyllis Andrews Pigg turned 100 years old and celebrated in style at the Dunlop House Assisted Living center in Colonial Heights.

When asked about the secret to her longevity, Pigg said, "The Lord takes care of me."

Pigg has spent her entire life in Central Virginia, living in Colonial Heights, Richmond, and Amelia County over the years.

The mother of two worked at both DuPont and Allied Chemical during her younger years.

