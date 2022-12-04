Watch Now
PHOTOS: Virginia National Guard soldiers return home from Iraq air defense mission

PHOTOS: Virginia National Guard soldiers return home from Iraq air defense mission

Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Norfolk-based 1st Battalion, 111th Field Artillery Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team reunite with loved ones and fellow soldiers in Richmond, Virginia, on Dec. 3 after serving on federal active duty in Iraq since March.

PHOTOS: Virginia National Guard soldiers return home from Iraq air defense mission

Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Norfolk-based 1st Battalion, 111th Field Artillery Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team reunite with loved ones and fellow soldiers in Richmond, Virginia, on Dec. 3 after serving on federal active duty in Iraq since March.U.S. Army National Guard photo by Terra C. Gatti

