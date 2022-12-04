Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Norfolk-based 1st Battalion, 111th Field Artillery Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team reunite with loved ones and fellow soldiers in Richmond, Virginia, on Dec. 3 after serving on federal active duty in Iraq since March. U.S. Army National Guard photo by Terra C. Gatti





Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Norfolk-based 1st Battalion, 111th Field Artillery Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team reunite with loved ones and fellow soldiers in Richmond, Virginia, on Dec. 3 after serving on federal active duty in Iraq since March. U.S. Army National Guard photo by Terra C. Gatti





Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Norfolk-based 1st Battalion, 111th Field Artillery Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team reunite with loved ones and fellow soldiers in Richmond, Virginia, on Dec. 3 after serving on federal active duty in Iraq since March. U.S. Army National Guard photo by Terra C. Gatti





Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Norfolk-based 1st Battalion, 111th Field Artillery Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team reunite with loved ones and fellow soldiers in Richmond, Virginia, on Dec. 3 after serving on federal active duty in Iraq since March. U.S. Army National Guard photo by Terra C. Gatti





Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Norfolk-based 1st Battalion, 111th Field Artillery Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team reunite with loved ones and fellow soldiers in Richmond, Virginia, on Dec. 3 after serving on federal active duty in Iraq since March. U.S. Army National Guard photo by Terra C. Gatti





Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Norfolk-based 1st Battalion, 111th Field Artillery Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team reunite with loved ones and fellow soldiers in Richmond, Virginia, on Dec. 3 after serving on federal active duty in Iraq since March. U.S. Army National Guard photo by Terra C. Gatti





Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Norfolk-based 1st Battalion, 111th Field Artillery Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team reunite with loved ones and fellow soldiers in Richmond, Virginia, on Dec. 3 after serving on federal active duty in Iraq since March. U.S. Army National Guard photo by Terra C. Gatti





Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Norfolk-based 1st Battalion, 111th Field Artillery Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team reunite with loved ones and fellow soldiers in Richmond, Virginia, on Dec. 3 after serving on federal active duty in Iraq since March. U.S. Army National Guard photo by Terra C. Gatti





Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Norfolk-based 1st Battalion, 111th Field Artillery Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team reunite with loved ones and fellow soldiers in Richmond, Virginia, on Dec. 3 after serving on federal active duty in Iraq since March. U.S. Army National Guard photo by Terra C. Gatti





Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Norfolk-based 1st Battalion, 111th Field Artillery Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team reunite with loved ones and fellow soldiers in Richmond, Virginia, on Dec. 3 after serving on federal active duty in Iraq since March. U.S. Army National Guard photo by Terra C. Gatti





Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Norfolk-based 1st Battalion, 111th Field Artillery Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team reunite with loved ones and fellow soldiers in Richmond, Virginia, on Dec. 3 after serving on federal active duty in Iraq since March. U.S. Army National Guard photo by Terra C. Gatti





Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Norfolk-based 1st Battalion, 111th Field Artillery Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team reunite with loved ones and fellow soldiers in Richmond, Virginia, on Dec. 3 after serving on federal active duty in Iraq since March. U.S. Army National Guard photo by Terra C. Gatti





Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Norfolk-based 1st Battalion, 111th Field Artillery Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team reunite with loved ones and fellow soldiers in Richmond, Virginia, on Dec. 3 after serving on federal active duty in Iraq since March. U.S. Army National Guard photo by Terra C. Gatti





Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Norfolk-based 1st Battalion, 111th Field Artillery Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team reunite with loved ones and fellow soldiers in Richmond, Virginia, on Dec. 3 after serving on federal active duty in Iraq since March. U.S. Army National Guard photo by Terra C. Gatti





Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Norfolk-based 1st Battalion, 111th Field Artillery Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team reunite with loved ones and fellow soldiers in Richmond, Virginia, on Dec. 3 after serving on federal active duty in Iraq since March. U.S. Army National Guard photo by Terra C. Gatti





Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Norfolk-based 1st Battalion, 111th Field Artillery Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team reunite with loved ones and fellow soldiers in Richmond, Virginia, on Dec. 3 after serving on federal active duty in Iraq since March. U.S. Army National Guard photo by Terra C. Gatti





Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Norfolk-based 1st Battalion, 111th Field Artillery Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team reunite with loved ones and fellow soldiers in Richmond, Virginia, on Dec. 3 after serving on federal active duty in Iraq since March. U.S. Army National Guard photo by Terra C. Gatti





Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Norfolk-based 1st Battalion, 111th Field Artillery Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team reunite with loved ones and fellow soldiers in Richmond, Virginia, on Dec. 3 after serving on federal active duty in Iraq since March. U.S. Army National Guard photo by Terra C. Gatti





Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Norfolk-based 1st Battalion, 111th Field Artillery Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team reunite with loved ones and fellow soldiers in Richmond, Virginia, on Dec. 3 after serving on federal active duty in Iraq since March. U.S. Army National Guard photo by Terra C. Gatti





Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Norfolk-based 1st Battalion, 111th Field Artillery Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team reunite with loved ones and fellow soldiers in Richmond, Virginia, on Dec. 3 after serving on federal active duty in Iraq since March. U.S. Army National Guard photo by Terra C. Gatti





Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Norfolk-based 1st Battalion, 111th Field Artillery Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team reunite with loved ones and fellow soldiers in Richmond, Virginia, on Dec. 3 after serving on federal active duty in Iraq since March. U.S. Army National Guard photo by Terra C. Gatti





Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Norfolk-based 1st Battalion, 111th Field Artillery Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team reunite with loved ones and fellow soldiers in Richmond, Virginia, on Dec. 3 after serving on federal active duty in Iraq since March. U.S. Army National Guard photo by Terra C. Gatti





Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Norfolk-based 1st Battalion, 111th Field Artillery Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team reunite with loved ones and fellow soldiers in Richmond, Virginia, on Dec. 3 after serving on federal active duty in Iraq since March. U.S. Army National Guard photo by Terra C. Gatti





Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Norfolk-based 1st Battalion, 111th Field Artillery Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team reunite with loved ones and fellow soldiers in Richmond, Virginia, on Dec. 3 after serving on federal active duty in Iraq since March. U.S. Army National Guard photo by Terra C. Gatti





Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Norfolk-based 1st Battalion, 111th Field Artillery Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team reunite with loved ones and fellow soldiers in Richmond, Virginia, on Dec. 3 after serving on federal active duty in Iraq since March. U.S. Army National Guard photo by Terra C. Gatti





Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Norfolk-based 1st Battalion, 111th Field Artillery Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team reunite with loved ones and fellow soldiers in Richmond, Virginia, on Dec. 3 after serving on federal active duty in Iraq since March. U.S. Army National Guard photo by Terra C. Gatti





Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Norfolk-based 1st Battalion, 111th Field Artillery Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team reunite with loved ones and fellow soldiers in Richmond, Virginia, on Dec. 3 after serving on federal active duty in Iraq since March. U.S. Army National Guard photo by Terra C. Gatti





Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Norfolk-based 1st Battalion, 111th Field Artillery Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team reunite with loved ones and fellow soldiers in Richmond, Virginia, on Dec. 3 after serving on federal active duty in Iraq since March. U.S. Army National Guard photo by Terra C. Gatti





Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Norfolk-based 1st Battalion, 111th Field Artillery Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team reunite with loved ones and fellow soldiers in Richmond, Virginia, on Dec. 3 after serving on federal active duty in Iraq since March. U.S. Army National Guard photo by Terra C. Gatti





Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Norfolk-based 1st Battalion, 111th Field Artillery Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team reunite with loved ones and fellow soldiers in Richmond, Virginia, on Dec. 3 after serving on federal active duty in Iraq since March. U.S. Army National Guard photo by Terra C. Gatti





Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Norfolk-based 1st Battalion, 111th Field Artillery Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team reunite with loved ones and fellow soldiers in Richmond, Virginia, on Dec. 3 after serving on federal active duty in Iraq since March. U.S. Army National Guard photo by Terra C. Gatti





Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Norfolk-based 1st Battalion, 111th Field Artillery Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team reunite with loved ones and fellow soldiers in Richmond, Virginia, on Dec. 3 after serving on federal active duty in Iraq since March. U.S. Army National Guard photo by Terra C. Gatti





Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Norfolk-based 1st Battalion, 111th Field Artillery Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team reunite with loved ones and fellow soldiers in Richmond, Virginia, on Dec. 3 after serving on federal active duty in Iraq since March. U.S. Army National Guard photo by Terra C. Gatti





Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Norfolk-based 1st Battalion, 111th Field Artillery Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team reunite with loved ones and fellow soldiers in Richmond, Virginia, on Dec. 3 after serving on federal active duty in Iraq since March. U.S. Army National Guard photo by Terra C. Gatti





Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Norfolk-based 1st Battalion, 111th Field Artillery Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team reunite with loved ones and fellow soldiers in Richmond, Virginia, on Dec. 3 after serving on federal active duty in Iraq since March. U.S. Army National Guard photo by Terra C. Gatti





Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Norfolk-based 1st Battalion, 111th Field Artillery Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team reunite with loved ones and fellow soldiers in Richmond, Virginia, on Dec. 3 after serving on federal active duty in Iraq since March. U.S. Army National Guard photo by Terra C. Gatti





Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Norfolk-based 1st Battalion, 111th Field Artillery Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team reunite with loved ones and fellow soldiers in Richmond, Virginia, on Dec. 3 after serving on federal active duty in Iraq since March. U.S. Army National Guard photo by Terra C. Gatti





Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Norfolk-based 1st Battalion, 111th Field Artillery Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team reunite with loved ones and fellow soldiers in Richmond, Virginia, on Dec. 3 after serving on federal active duty in Iraq since March. U.S. Army National Guard photo by Terra C. Gatti





Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Norfolk-based 1st Battalion, 111th Field Artillery Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team reunite with loved ones and fellow soldiers in Richmond, Virginia, on Dec. 3 after serving on federal active duty in Iraq since March. U.S. Army National Guard photo by Terra C. Gatti





Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Norfolk-based 1st Battalion, 111th Field Artillery Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team reunite with loved ones and fellow soldiers in Richmond, Virginia, on Dec. 3 after serving on federal active duty in Iraq since March. U.S. Army National Guard photo by Terra C. Gatti





Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Norfolk-based 1st Battalion, 111th Field Artillery Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team reunite with loved ones and fellow soldiers in Richmond, Virginia, on Dec. 3 after serving on federal active duty in Iraq since March. U.S. Army National Guard photo by Terra C. Gatti





Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Norfolk-based 1st Battalion, 111th Field Artillery Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team reunite with loved ones and fellow soldiers in Richmond, Virginia, on Dec. 3 after serving on federal active duty in Iraq since March. U.S. Army National Guard photo by Terra C. Gatti





Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Norfolk-based 1st Battalion, 111th Field Artillery Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team reunite with loved ones and fellow soldiers in Richmond, Virginia, on Dec. 3 after serving on federal active duty in Iraq since March. U.S. Army National Guard photo by Terra C. Gatti





Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Norfolk-based 1st Battalion, 111th Field Artillery Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team reunite with loved ones and fellow soldiers in Richmond, Virginia, on Dec. 3 after serving on federal active duty in Iraq since March. U.S. Army National Guard photo by Terra C. Gatti





Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Norfolk-based 1st Battalion, 111th Field Artillery Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team reunite with loved ones and fellow soldiers in Richmond, Virginia, on Dec. 3 after serving on federal active duty in Iraq since March. U.S. Army National Guard photo by Terra C. Gatti





Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Norfolk-based 1st Battalion, 111th Field Artillery Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team reunite with loved ones and fellow soldiers in Richmond, Virginia, on Dec. 3 after serving on federal active duty in Iraq since March. U.S. Army National Guard photo by Terra C. Gatti





Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Norfolk-based 1st Battalion, 111th Field Artillery Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team reunite with loved ones and fellow soldiers in Richmond, Virginia, on Dec. 3 after serving on federal active duty in Iraq since March. U.S. Army National Guard photo by Terra C. Gatti





Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Norfolk-based 1st Battalion, 111th Field Artillery Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team reunite with loved ones and fellow soldiers in Richmond, Virginia, on Dec. 3 after serving on federal active duty in Iraq since March. U.S. Army National Guard photo by Terra C. Gatti





Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Norfolk-based 1st Battalion, 111th Field Artillery Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team reunite with loved ones and fellow soldiers in Richmond, Virginia, on Dec. 3 after serving on federal active duty in Iraq since March. U.S. Army National Guard photo by Terra C. Gatti





Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Norfolk-based 1st Battalion, 111th Field Artillery Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team reunite with loved ones and fellow soldiers in Richmond, Virginia, on Dec. 3 after serving on federal active duty in Iraq since March. U.S. Army National Guard photo by Terra C. Gatti





Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Norfolk-based 1st Battalion, 111th Field Artillery Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team reunite with loved ones and fellow soldiers in Richmond, Virginia, on Dec. 3 after serving on federal active duty in Iraq since March. U.S. Army National Guard photo by Terra C. Gatti





Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Norfolk-based 1st Battalion, 111th Field Artillery Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team reunite with loved ones and fellow soldiers in Richmond, Virginia, on Dec. 3 after serving on federal active duty in Iraq since March. U.S. Army National Guard photo by Terra C. Gatti





Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Norfolk-based 1st Battalion, 111th Field Artillery Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team reunite with loved ones and fellow soldiers in Richmond, Virginia, on Dec. 3 after serving on federal active duty in Iraq since March. U.S. Army National Guard photo by Terra C. Gatti





Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Norfolk-based 1st Battalion, 111th Field Artillery Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team reunite with loved ones and fellow soldiers in Richmond, Virginia, on Dec. 3 after serving on federal active duty in Iraq since March. U.S. Army National Guard photo by Terra C. Gatti





Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Norfolk-based 1st Battalion, 111th Field Artillery Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team reunite with loved ones and fellow soldiers in Richmond, Virginia, on Dec. 3 after serving on federal active duty in Iraq since March. U.S. Army National Guard photo by Terra C. Gatti





Prev 1 / Ad Next