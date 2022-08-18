Watch Now
PHOTOS: 19 cheetah cubs born at Metro Richmond Zoo

Metro Richmond Zoo officials announced that 19 cheetah cubs, from six different litters, have been born at the zoo so far in 2022. It's the most cubs born in a single year in zoo’s history, officials stated.

Nineteen cheetah cubs from six different litters have been born at the Metro Richmond Zoo so far in 2022. Photo by: Metro Richmond Zoo

Nineteen cheetah cubs from six different litters have been born at the Metro Richmond Zoo so far in 2022.Metro Richmond Zoo
