PHOTOS: 19 cheetah cubs born at Metro Richmond Zoo
Metro Richmond Zoo officials announced that 19 cheetah cubs, from six different litters, have been born at the zoo so far in 2022. It's the most cubs born in a single year in zoo’s history, officials stated.
