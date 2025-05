PHOTOS: Bike MS: Colonial Crossroads 2025 ride

The Bike MS: Colonial Crossroads 2025 ride to defeat multiple sclerosis took place in Central Virginia Saturday, May 31 and Sunday, June 1, 2025. Some riders traveled 75 or 100 miles from Varina High School in eastern Henrico to Chickahominy Riverfront Park in Williamsburg. Others turned around and did the same to Richmond on Sunday. Others took part in a 33-mile family ride in Williamsburg on Saturday.