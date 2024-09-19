Why photographer was escorted off Virginia elementary school's campus

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A photographer hired to take photos at Chittum Elementary in Chesapeake was escorted off school property for making "inappropriate comments" to students, Principal Bridget Outlaw said in an email to parents.

The school responded to an inquiry from WTKR over a viral Facebook post from a woman who said she is a Chesapeake schools parent. She wrote the photographer asked her son, "Can I steal your identity?" and "Can I eat your soul?" The school did not confirm specific information from the Facebook post.

The post, which as now been made private, goes on to say that the woman's son was asked what the photographer could eat, if not his soul. The boy replied "I don't know, noodles?" according to the post. The photographer allegedly replied, "demons don't eat noodles," the post said.

"Once reported, school administration immediately addressed the issue, and this individual was escorted off of school property," Outlaw said. "Parents of students who reported the concern were notified."

The photography company is now investigating the incident, Outlaw added.

"We want to commend our students for quickly reporting the incident," Outlaw said. "We are thankful that our message of 'see something, say something' was effectively used in this situation."

WTKR has reached out to the photography company, police, and the parent who wrote the Facebook post. The parent did not want to be named for this story, but she said she did not blame the school.