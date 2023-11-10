Local Richmond sorority chapter gearing up to celebrate its 80th 'Philo-bration'

RICHMOND, Va. -- A local Richmond sorority hits a milestone anniversary and will celebrate with a theme of the Roaring 1920’s.

"We will be celebrating the Roaring 1920's, and we will be dressed that way our guests will be dressed that way. There will be music, there will be spoken word, there will be amazing food,"President Philo affiliate of Iota Sigma Sorority Inc., Jewel Shelton said.

The Philo affiliates of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc., is gearing up for its 80th anniversary this year.

The affiliate supports the sorority's programs and participates in community services. This would not be possible if the affiliate had not been formed.

"The sorority felt like there were women of caliber who did not hold bachelor's degrees, four-year degrees," Shelton said. "So, they created an opportunity for the women of that great caliber who wanted to do community service to come together with other like-minded women to serve as well."

The Philos, founded in 1943, supports its sister sorority's programs and participates in community services.

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc., the oldest alumni chapter in the region, will join in Saturday’s celebration, in preparation for Founders Day, November 12, and its 101st anniversary. Shauna Hooker is the president of the Richmond chapter.

"Iota Sigma is the oldest chapter in our region, Alumni Chapter," Hooker said. "Our Founders Day is on the 12th, we are, will be celebrating 101 years old again in Richmond."

"Being a small part of something that's bigger and making an impact with a group of like-minded women is huge for me," Shelton said.

The Philo-bration event is Saturday, November 11 at Copper Hall RVA, the Classical Revival building, the old Mechanics and Merchants Bank building in Manchester, and the theme, is Harlem Nights Renaissance.

CBS6 Antoinette Essa will serve as the Emcee for Saturday’s Philo-bration.

For more information on Philos Harlem Nights Renaissance, visit the sorority on Facebook or email IotaSigmaPhilows@gmail.com.

