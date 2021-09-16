88-year-old man with dementia reported missing in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico County Police said 88-year-old Phillip Edward Williams was reported missing after leaving the 500 block of Airport Drive on foot on Wednesday.

Williams was last seen wearing a brown t-shirt and blue or black sweatpants. He suffers from an advanced stage of dementia and walks with a noticeable limp.

With no access to a vehicle, police believe he will be seen on foot.

Police have searched throughout the night and are asking for area residents to be alert.

Contact your local law enforcement agency immediately if you see Williams or encounter an adult who exhibits signs of dementia without any caretaker around.