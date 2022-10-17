3 injured after shooting near Richmond elementary school

RICHMOND, Va. – Three men were injured in a shooting near Fairfield Elementary School in Richmond’s East End Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to the 2500 of Phaup Street just before 2:10 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Police said two men were found at the scene with gunshot wounds. Their injuries were described as life-threatening.

Authorities said a third victim walked into an area hospital. There was no word on his condition at last check.

“Detectives are in the initial stages of their investigation,” police said.

