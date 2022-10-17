Watch Now
3 injured after shooting near Richmond elementary school

Posted at 11:08 PM, Oct 16, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. – Three men were injured in a shooting near Fairfield Elementary School in Richmond’s East End Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to the 2500 of Phaup Street just before 2:10 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Police said two men were found at the scene with gunshot wounds. Their injuries were described as life-threatening.

Authorities said a third victim walked into an area hospital. There was no word on his condition at last check.

“Detectives are in the initial stages of their investigation,” police said.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

