Man found dead in Richmond apartment after drive-by shooting, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Police are investigating a deadly drive-by shooting in Richmond Friday night, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.
Posted at 12:18 PM, Sep 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-16 12:21:03-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are investigating a deadly drive-by shooting in Richmond's East End Friday night, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

A man was found dead inside an apartment in the 2100 block of Phaup Street just after 9:30 p.m., according to those sources.

No additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

