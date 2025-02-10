Police investigating double shooting in Richmond neighborhood, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. — Two people were wounded during a shooting Sunday morning in a Richmond neighborhood, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

The shooting happened along Phaup Street in the Fairfield Court public housing complex around 9 a.m., according to those sources.

A man shot in the legs six times suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, sources said.

Then about an hour later, a woman arrived at VCU Medical Center with a bullet in her leg.

Those sources said her injuries, which were also described as not life-threatening, were connected to the connected to the incident.

No details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were available at last check.



If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.



