Pharrell Williams spotted at Richmond restaurant as movie based on his life films in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- You are going to want to keep your eyes peeled when out and about in Central Virginia. You could see some of Hollywood's biggest stars as they are in town filming for an upcoming Pharrell Williams movie.

The project titled, "Atlantis" is a coming-of-age musical is set in Virginia Beach in the summer of 1977 and is inspired by his childhood neighborhood, which he has talked about in interviews over the years.

Official casting of the film hasn't been announced but according toIMDBthe cast includes Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta), Da'Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers), Janelle Monàe (Glass Onion), Halle Bailey (The Little Mermaid), and Tim Meadows (Mean Girls) are a part of the cast.

Michael Gondry (Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind) has also signed on to direct the feature.

Earlier this week, Pharrell was seen at a soul food restaurant, Croaker's Spot in Richmond.

And earlier this week the Richmond Times Dispatch reported that filming was taking place on Richmond's Bellevue Avenue on the Northside of the city.

Right now there is no word on when the film will be released but filming is expected to continue through the summer.

