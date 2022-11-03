Pharrell: SOMETHING IN THE WATER returning to Virginia Beach in 2023

NORFOLK, Va. — Pharrell Williams announced at his inaugural Mighty Dream that the "Something in the Water" festival will return to Virginia Beach in 2023. He was joined on stage by Virginia Beach officials, including Mayor Bobby Dyer, to make the big announcement.

“This is really about the 757 and it’s always been about the 757. ‘Something in the Water’ is returning to Virginia Beach in 2023,” Williams said on Wednesday.

Williams said the festival will take place on April 28 – 30. Tickets will go on sale starting Saturday, Nov. 5, at noon.

Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer was on stage when Pharrell made the announcement.

"This is that opportunity to build that bridge of positivity back. And let the entire community know that Virginia Beach is open for business, we’re welcoming, we’re inclusive," said Mayor Dyer.

Pharrell pulled the music festival from the Oceanfront and moved it to Washington, D.C. this past June. He said that Virginia Beach had been run by "toxic energy" for too long. This was after his cousin, Donovan Lynch, was shot and killed by a Virginia Beach police officer.

City leaders say they extended the olive branch a while ago and have been working together to bring back Something in the Water.

Virginia Beach councilmember Aaron Rouse said, "When you have an issue, you must confront it head-on to solve those issues and that’s what we’ve done." He added, "We are looking forward to expressing and celebrating the diverse cultures here, but as well, it lets the world and the nation know Virginia Beach is not a flyover city. That this is a destination city."

The lineup for Something in the Water has not been announced.

Pharrell also announced a surprise for Virginia Beach locals and attendees of the Mighty Dream Forum.

“The first two hours will only be allotted for those who are from the 757, and last but not least, everyone who bought a ticket for Mighty Dream, is going to get a FREE festival pass for Something in the Water,” Williams said.

On Saturday, November 5, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Virginia residents will be able to purchase the three-day passes for a special in-person “Locals Only” presale at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach Box Office. Passes can be purchased in-person at the box office with a government-issued ID while supplies last. Fees are waived for the in-person purchase with a two (2) pass limit per person, Live Nation announced.

Click here to purchase tickets.