Pharrell says SOMETHING IN THE WATER is returning to Virginia Beach

WASHINGTON — Pharrell Williams is bringing his SOMETHING IN THE WATER FESTIVAL back to Virginia Beach in 2023.

The 13-time Grammy winner broke the news Wednesday during his Mighty Dream Forum in Norfolk.

Passes for the festival, which will take place April 28-30, 2023, will go on sale this Saturday at noon, according to a post on Instagram.

"The VA Locals Only sale for Virginia residents takes place 10 AM - 5 PM ET," the post reads.

The Virginia Beach native created the forum to bring people of color together to learn from some of the biggest business leaders and even spark ideas to create a more equitable community.

Williams reflected on the strengths of Hampton Roads and how he feels the area can improve in an interview at the forum.

"We have an abundance of people. There’s an abundance of talent. But everyone needs to be seen as that way," Williams explained. "Seen as, you know, this looming opportunity that’s just waiting to be tapped into, like untapped potential. You know, there’s so much here. There’s more than just athletes and musicians here. There’s a lot of talent."

The music mogul also talked about how he shouldn't be the only one hosting events to talk about diversity, equity and inclusion.

Participants in the Mighty Dream Forum will have the opportunity to network with business professionals, engage in workshops, and enjoy plenty of entertainment.

The three-day forum continues through Thursday at 400 Granby Street in Norfolk.

