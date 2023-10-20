Teenage intruder shot by Prince George homeowner after breaking into home

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- A homeowner shot a teenager attempting to get into his Prince George home Friday afternoon, police say.

Just before 4 p.m. Friday, police responded to a home for a burglary call on Songbird Lane in Prince George County.

An investigation revealed that the homeowners discovered someone inside of their home, which led to the shooting of the teenager.

Following the shooting, the intruder was taken to Southside Regional Medical Center. He is currently in stable condition.

The Prince George Police Department is currently investigating the shooting, and no charges have been filed yet regarding the incident.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.