For fourth year in a row, PFG leads Richmond companies on Fortune 500 list

RICHMOND, Va. -- Goochland-based Performance Food Group rose to 84th place in the annual Fortune 500 list, marking its second straight year in the coveted rankings’ top 100.

It’s also the fourth year in a row PFG maintained its title as the highest ranked Richmond-area company on the list, continuing its steady rise after knocking tobacco giant Altria Group from the top spot in 2021.

The food distribution giant was among eight local firms on the list – the same eight companies that earned a spot in the top 500 for the past two years.

The others were CarMax, Altria, Dominion, Markel, Owens & Minor, ARKO and Genworth Financial. The annual list compiled by Fortune magazine ranks America’s largest companies by annual revenue.

