15-year-old girl's body found in Chesterfield car in what police call 'suspicious death'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A 15-year-old girl was killed over the weekend in what Chesterfield police have called a suspicious death.

Police were called to the 6300 block of Pewter Avenue, in a neighborhood off Walmsley Boulevard, at about 12:22 a.m. Sunday.

"Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle occupied by two victims who had sustained gunshot wounds," a Chesterfield police spokesperson said. "A female who appeared to be an adult was pronounced dead at the scene, and an injured adult male was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Following investigation, the deceased victim was identified as a 15-year-old female; her identity is being withheld pending consent of her next of kin."

Police said it appeared to be an "isolated incident," and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Police said the girl and man "were known to each other."

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

