Petersburg woman wanted for shooting man inside Little's Food Mart

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Petersburg Police are searching for a woman wanted in connection to a shooting incident Friday night that left a man injured.

Officers were called to the Little's Food Mart on Halifax Street for the report of a person shot at approximately 11:00 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say the man was transported to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Police say in connection to the shooting warrants have been obtained for the suspect, 20-year-old Ayanna Walker, or "Ya-Ya" who remains at large.

The Petersburg woman is wanted for malicious wounding, possession of a fire arm by a convicted felon, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting in the commission of a felony.

If you have seen Walker or know her whereabouts you are asked to not approach her but call your local police or dial 911 or go to P3tips.com. Remember Crime Solvers pays a reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.