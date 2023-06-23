Petersburg woman earns second chance at “Let’s Make a Deal” on Friday

PETERSBURG, Va. — Kathy Williams fell in love with “Let’s Make a Deal” during the pandemic when she found herself with extra time to watch CBS 6 at home.

Williams is the executive director of KW Metropolitan Sign Language Interpreting Services and helps connect sign language interpreters to the deaf and hard-of-hearing.

Friday will be her second appearance on the beloved game show known for audience members who dress up in outrageous costumes to increase their chances of playing.

Williams signed for host Wayne Brady as she played for a car back in January. She lost, but the producers invited her back for Friday’s “Zonk Redemption” episode.

She encourages anyone to try out for the show.

"Do it! Do it, do it! Like, Seriously, it is so simple to apply and it doesn't hurt to apply. The worst thing that they that could happen is you're declined,” Williams noted.

WTVR Kathy Williams



The tapings require six hours of your time which Williams said is full of partying, dancing, and being entertained by Brady and the team. Contestants are often high-energy and personality-types that like to have fun, she said. You shouldn’t be a sore loser, either.

The episode airs at 10 a.m. on CBS 6.

Williams taped both of her appearances virtually from her Petersburg home.

Williams will be eligible to play again in three years and hopes to appear in person in California.