Crews working to repair water main break in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Utility crews are working to repair a water main break in the area of N. West Street between Washington Street and Hinton Street Tuesday morning.

Officials said during the repair, crews will have to isolate the line which may result in some customers experiencing loss of water services or low water pressure.

Residents and businesses having questions about water usage can call (804) 733-2407.

