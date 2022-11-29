Watch Now
Crews working to repair water main break in Petersburg

Posted at 5:56 AM, Nov 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-29 06:01:24-05

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Utility crews are working to repair a water main break in the area of N. West Street between Washington Street and Hinton Street Tuesday morning.

Officials said during the repair, crews will have to isolate the line which may result in some customers experiencing loss of water services or low water pressure.

Residents and businesses having questions about water usage can call (804) 733-2407.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

