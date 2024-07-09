Watch Now
Petersburg water main break repaired, boil water advisory still effective

Posted at 9:40 PM, Jul 08, 2024

PETERSBURG, Va. -- The city of Petersburg announced Monday that a water main break has been repaired, and city water tanks should be at full capacity by Tuesday afternoon.

A boil water advisory that was issued to residents is still in effect, as water testing will continue through Thursday.

For more information, you can visit the Petersburg city website.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

