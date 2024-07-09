Petersburg water main break repaired, boil water advisory still effective

PETERSBURG, Va. -- The city of Petersburg announced Monday that a water main break has been repaired, and city water tanks should be at full capacity by Tuesday afternoon.

A boil water advisory that was issued to residents is still in effect, as water testing will continue through Thursday.

For more information, you can visit the Petersburg city website.

