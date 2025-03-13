Why people in one Petersburg community were told to boil their water before use

PETERSBURG, Va. — As Petersburg crews work to repair a water main valve in the Walnut Hill, those living along Beauregard Avenue were urged to boil their water once it returns.

"As a safety precaution, boil tap water or use bottled water for drinking and cooking," an alert from the city read. "This precaution is necessary because a water main repair resulted in a loss of pressure."

The water outage impacts about 94 homes.

The boil water notice impacts the following homes:



405-441 Beauregard Ave., Between Jackson Ct. and Parkwood Ct.

1900-2012 Burks St.

410-422 Greenwood Ave., between Coggin St. and Beauregard Ave.

2104-2032 Jackson Ct.

700-720 Sunset Ave., between Cumberland Ave. and Windsor Rd.

1906-2020 Cumberland Ave., between W. South Blvd. and Sunset Ave.

1901-2019 Windsor Rd., between W. South Blvd. and Sunset Ave.

711 Brookside Ave.

"We will inform you when you no longer need to boil your water," the city said. "To address this problem, we are flushing the system, sampling for chlorine, and completing required bacteriological testing. We anticipate resolving the problem within 24 to 48 hours."



