Petersburg opens warming center in anticipation of predicted winter weather: 'It will make a difference'

RICHMOND, Va. -- As winter weather starts to settle in across Virginia, some are finding themselves in the cold and looking for a place to warm up.

On Friday, the city of Petersburg opened up its warming center at the city's transit station to help assist those in need during cold temperatures.

From Monday through Friday, the transit station will serve as a place for people to sit down and warm up.

"We're going to open the building up as a warming center from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.," said Petersburg Director of Mass Transit Darius Mason.

And for those who need transportation to and from the warming center? Mason says taking the bus to the station is fare-free.

However, Mason says the building is empty because on numerous occasions people will refuse the service.

"A lot of individuals still walk right past the building 'cause they don't want to come in," Mason said.

Petersburg Police Chief Travis Christian says in the winter months he usually has his officers keeping an eye out for those who may be in distress due to the cold weather.

Christian says his officers have experienced some "who don't want to go into those types of facilities."

For many years, the city of Petersburg had a homeless shelter on Commerce Street, where the homeless could stay for the night.

It was run by the Salvation Army but closed its doors over a decade ago.

Heavenly Hands Soul Food, a local coffee restaurant, has also offered to provide free coffee, free water, and free hot chocolate, according to Mason.

Mason says the center will help even if some prefer not to come inside.

"It will make a difference, especially if you're talking about individuals who don't have heat at their homes," Mason said.

The center is open to anyone Mondays through Fridays from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

