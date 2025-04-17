Petersburg VFW post gets new roof for free after nearly 2 decades of waiting

RICHMOND, Va. — A single paragraph has helped to change the future of a 104-year-old Petersburg VFW post that has been struggling with a deteriorating roof for nearly 20 years.

From inside Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 622, members could see the sky through holes in the roof — a problem they've battled for nearly two decades. With replacement costs estimated at about $50,000, the repairs were simply too expensive for a post whose members are in their 70s, 80s and 90s.

Everything changed thanks to a contest by Beacon of Hope, which selected the post to receive a new roof.

"Beacon, you're a God Send to Veterans, you're a God Send to us for all of us that served, have these VFW Post that is struggling for members, financial help, and everything to try and keep these Posts running, because that is the only way we get it, is people donate and help us maintain," said Fayette Moore, Post 622 Commander.

Unlike some VFW posts, Post 622 doesn't have bingo, serve alcohol or have a canteen, so it's self-maintained by its members.

With the new roof now in place, the post is seeking donations to replace ceiling tiles and install LED lighting to reduce their electric bill. For more information, click here to visit their website.

