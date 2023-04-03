Petersburg Police investigating triple shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. — Police have arrested two men after a triple shooting in the Petersburg late Sunday night.

Petersburg Police said they were called to the 1900 block of Varina Avenue around 10 p.m. for reports or multiple shooting victims. When they got to the scene, they found a woman and two men with gunshot wounds.

All of the victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment. One is considered to be in critical condition while the other two victims are stable, police said.

While detectives were at the hospital investigating the circumstances of the shooting, another gunshot victim showed up.

Police said this fourth victim was identified as Stephen Ramos. He was treated and released before being charged with three counts of aggravated malicious wounding, three counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle, discharging a weapon in public and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection to the shooting incident.

Police said they also arrested Stanley Nobles and charged him with obstruction of justice and transportation of a firearm by felon.

Both Ramos and Nobles are in jail pending their appearances in court.

If anyone has any information related to the shootings, you are asked to call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212 or by going to www.p3tips.com. Remember that Crime Solvers pays a reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.