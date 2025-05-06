Part of Petersburg street closed after car crashes into pole, knocks out power to hundreds

PETERSBURG, Va. — A car hit a power pole carrying three transformers in Petersburg on Monday evening, which caused the pole to collapse and knocked out power to hundreds of neighbors.

South Sycamore Street is closed to all traffic between Graham Road and D'Arcy Street, Petersburg Fire Rescue and Emergency Services said on Facebook.



Dominion Energy crews are working to repair the damage and restore power. According to the company's outage map, about 350 homes are without power after the crash.

"Due to the hazardous conditions, including downed equipment and the potential for electrical danger, the roadway has been closed until further notice," the Facebook post reads.

Barricades have been placed at both ends of the impacted area.

"Engine 2 and law enforcement are on site maintaining the safety perimeter and assisting with traffic control. We strongly urge all residents and motorists to avoid the area and seek alternate routes. Your cooperation is essential to ensure the safety of the public and emergency crews working on scene," the post said.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

