Petersburg triple shooting leaves two men in critical condition: 'This place is crazy'

PETERSBURG, Va. — Three men are in critical condition after a shooting inside a Petersburg home Thursday evening, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The shooting happened at around 10 p.m. in a home on Byrne Street. Sources say the victims, who are all related, were inside the home talking when the gunman walked through the door and began shooting.

Two of the men were med flighted to VCU Medical Center where police confirmed they were in critical but stable condition.

"Doesn't surprise me. This place is crazy."

Taylor Harris, who lives a block away from the shooting, says it's time for her to move. She says she’s desensitized to the violence and sound of gunfire around her.

"You can't walk out your door without hearing it sometimes,” Harris said. “It'll be nice to walk outside again without having to worry about anything."

Detectives are trying to determine if the victims know the shooter.

Friends of the family tell Burkett they believe it was random. They also say the home has been owned by the same family for decades and they have never had any problems.

Petersburg police detectives are actively working on this case and looking for information to help them solve it. If you have any information, please call 804-861-1212.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok