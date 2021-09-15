Petersburg to add pay increases, bonuses for bus drivers

PETERSBURG, Va. -- The Petersburg City Public School Board has unanimously approved an increase in pay for drivers and the addition of bonuses for school bus drivers.

The new compensation plan provides for increased hourly wages, sign-on bonuses for new drivers and retention bonuses for drivers.

“The new bus driver compensation plan acknowledges the work and commitment of our current employees while attracting new talent to join our team of dedicated transportation professionals,” said Dr. Maria Pitre-Martin, Superintendent of Petersburg City Public Schools.

The new minimum salary for full-time Petersburg bus drivers is $20.25. The new rate will be in effect for the September 30 pay period.

Current bus drivers who are already at or above this new pay rate will receive a 2% salary increase over that amount.

Existing drivers will have the opportunity to earn up to a $4,000 bonus for successful work and attendance.

Newly-hired bus drivers can earn a $500 sign-on bonus for their first paycheck and can earn up to $4,000 for additional successful work completion and attendance.

