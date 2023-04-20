Petersburg Sports Complex revitalization is 'symbol of life' for city, mayor says

PETERSBURG, Va. -- City officials and Richard Bland College representatives celebrated the revitalization of the Petersburg Sports Complex Wednesday.

The college invested in the facility to improve the fields, awnings and screens for the baseball fields, according to Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham.

The complex will now be home of both the Richard Bland Statesmen baseball team as well as the Petersburg High Crimson Waves.

The mayor said the investment will go far to bringing life back to Petersburg.

“It’s a symbol of life of keeping Petersburg a place where you want to live, work and play,” Parham said. “And now you can come see great games here.”

If you would like to catch a game at the spruced up facility, the Petersburg Crimson Waves will be facing off against Sussex Central Monday at 6 p.m.

