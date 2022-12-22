Petersburg Police help spread holiday cheer with 'Shop with a Cop' event: 'It means a lot to us'

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Petersburg Police spent Thursday morning making sure some very special children had a Christmas this year with their annual Shop With A Cop program.

About a dozen children and their families paired up with police officers and together went on a shopping spree at the Petersburg Walmart. The kids could go and shop anywhere in the store.

While some think the police should solely be arresting those who cause trouble, Petersburg Police say it's important for children to see and interact with them at this age.

"This is what we are supposed to be doing. We should be involved in our community. Building trust in our community. Making kids smile. So often, our kids get to see the bad things and experience the trauma that happens in our city from time to time and throughout the Commonwealth. So events like this, where we can come together and bring our kids together and let them smile, let them get some gifts and let them see a happy moment in time, that means a lot to us," Petersburg Police Chief Travis Christian said.

The kids picked out clothes and of course some toys. But the Petersburg Walmart also threw in a big surprise, donating a bicycle and helmet to every child.