She says neighbors 'need to continue to pray' for Petersburg following midday shootout

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Police say no one was injured after a shootout at a Petersburg apartment complex Wednesday afternoon.

Evidence markers littered the parking lot at the Crater Square Apartments where police say a fight escalated into shots fired.

Stray bullets flew into cars and windows of apartments and nearby homes.

Cable lines that serve about 1,000 customers were also part of the collateral damage.

"Crazy because we are supposed to be a community. A lot of kids out here go to school together. I have no idea who was fighting, but parents need to get control of their kids."

Veronica Spence says she had to leave her customer in the styling chair as she came home to find a bullet through the front bedroom window of her house.

"Somebody could've been killed in my house - I'm actually supposed to have a lot of visitors but I sent them to my mom's house because traffic is so busy here on Crater."

Spence says she was expecting guests for a Saturday memorial service for her boyfriend who died two weeks ago after a long 7-year battle with cancer.

She says she continues to deal with cancer - only this kind is in the community, the gun violence that plagues this part of Petersburg.

"I'm dealing with a lot! We need to continue to pray for this city,” Spence said.

Petersburg's forensic team has been picking up evidence off Crater Road for over two hours.

Police are asking folks who live in the community to check their Ring camera videos or any other surveillance videos and to call their anonymous tip line to offer it up at 804-861-1212.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

