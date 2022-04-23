6 wounded in 3 Petersburg shootings; troopers called in help police

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Virginia State Police have been called to help officers after three shootings in Petersburg Friday night, sources told Crime Insider Jon Burkett and CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil.

The first shooting happened along South Crater Road at the Hardree's, according to Burkett.

Covil said a second shooting happened in the 200 block of Holly Hill Drive roughly five to 10 minutes later.

At least three people were shot at that scene, according to Covil.

"It is believed that two of them are teenagers and one is an adult," Covil said.

A stunned Covil was broadcasting live on Facebook when an officer walked up to troopers and asked them for help working a third shooting on Boydton Plank Road.

That officer said a person had been shot in the head.

"We've got adults and we've got children that have been shot," Petersburg Police Deputy Chief Emanuel Chambliss said.

"It's an active scene here. A lot of people here," Covil said. "What is happening and going on in Petersburg is hard to describe."

Covil urged people to avoid the Crater Road area around Holly Hill Drive.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.