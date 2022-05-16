The driver pulled from a burning car was shot before he crashed into a tree

PETERSBURG, Va. -- The driver pulled from a burning car Monday afternoon in Petersburg was shot before he crashed into a tree, police on scene told CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil.

Petersburg Police were called to the intersection of Wythe and Dunlop streets just after noon on Monday after neighbors heard gunshots.

When police arrived, they saw a burning car that had crashed into a tree.

WTVR Police investigating a shooting on Wythe Street in Petersburg.

"The driver was pulled out," Petersburg Police Capt. Greg Geist said. "He had some gunshot wounds to his body. It is life threatening and he [was] transported via MedFlight to a Richmond area hospital."

Police have not yet released the man's name and continue to investigate the circumstances that led up to the crash.

"We need people to tell us what's going on. This happened a couple of blocks away. But it's just where it ended up. So we want everybody to come forward. Tell us what's going on," Geist said. "We need to put an end to all these shootings happening here in Petersburg. It's just we need everybody's help. We need to come together as one community to stop these shootings."

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.