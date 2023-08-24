Police working double shooting near Petersburg school, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

PETERSBURG, Va. — Police are investigating a double shooting in a Petersburg neighborhood not far from a school Thursday afternoon, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Officials with Petersburg Police said the shooting happened near W. South Boulevard and Wakefield Street.

The two people were shot around 4 p.m., Crime Insider sources told Burkett.

One of the victims has life-threatening injuries while the other person's condition was unknown at last check.

“They’re wrapping up their on-scene investigation now,” Burkett said just before 5 p.m. “We hope to get some more information shortly.”

Officers asked residents to avoid the area.

Officials noted that the shooting did not happen at Walnut Hill Elementary School, which is not far from the scene.

Students in Petersburg will begin the new school year on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

No details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were released.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

