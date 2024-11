PETERSBURG, Va. — Three individuals were injured in a shooting on Thursday night, CBS 6 Crime Insider sources say.

Around 11 p.m., Petersburg Police was investigating a shooting in the 400 block of Byrne Street.

All victims have been taken to the hospital.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Petersburg Police at (804) 732-4222.

This is a developing story. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

