Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Crime Insider: Baby accidentally shot in Petersburg

Crime Insider sources say a child under two years old was accidentally shot in Petersburg.
Posted at 5:46 AM, Apr 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-07 05:50:10-04

PETERSBURG, Va. — Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6's Jon Burkett a baby was accidentally shot in an apartment complex off of Oaklawn Boulevard Thursday night.

Petersburg Police have confirmed they responded to the 2300 block of Navajo Court around 10 p.m. This happened at the Petersburg East apartments.

Crime Insider sources said the victim is under two years old.

Stay on WTVR.com as we work to get more details.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone