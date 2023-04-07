Crime Insider: Baby accidentally shot in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. — Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6's Jon Burkett a baby was accidentally shot in an apartment complex off of Oaklawn Boulevard Thursday night.

Petersburg Police have confirmed they responded to the 2300 block of Navajo Court around 10 p.m. This happened at the Petersburg East apartments.

Crime Insider sources said the victim is under two years old.

