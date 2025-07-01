Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

2 people injured in Petersburg shooting, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Richmond news and weather update for Monday, June 30, 2025
Posted
and last updated

PETERSBURG, Va. — Two people were shot and injured in two different locations in Petersburg on Monday night, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The first shooting happened at Lieutenant Run apartments. Crime Insider sources say one person was shot there and went to an area hospital.

After the shooting, sources say a car with bullet damage traveled to the corner of South Sycamore and East Wythe streets.

There, a second person was shot. According to sources, police believe there was a mishandling of the gun inside the car and a shot went off, leaving one person injured.

Both people who were shot have non-life-threatening injuries.

Petersburg police are still investigating. Anyone with information should call 804-732-4222 or text a tip using the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone