2 people injured in Petersburg shooting, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

PETERSBURG, Va. — Two people were shot and injured in two different locations in Petersburg on Monday night, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The first shooting happened at Lieutenant Run apartments. Crime Insider sources say one person was shot there and went to an area hospital.

After the shooting, sources say a car with bullet damage traveled to the corner of South Sycamore and East Wythe streets.

There, a second person was shot. According to sources, police believe there was a mishandling of the gun inside the car and a shot went off, leaving one person injured.

Both people who were shot have non-life-threatening injuries.

Petersburg police are still investigating. Anyone with information should call 804-732-4222 or text a tip using the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

