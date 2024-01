PETERSBURG, Va. -- One person is injured after he was shot multiple times Friday evening in Petersburg.

Petersburg Police say the victim is currently in stable condition.

Suspects related to the custody are currently in police custody.

CBS 6 will continue to keep you updated as we learn new information.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!