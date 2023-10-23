Man killed in parking lot of Family Dollar in Petersburg, suspect in custody

PETERSBURG, Va. -- The Petersburg Police Department is investigating a murder outside a Family Dollar store on 2075 Crater Road.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of the store earlier in the day Monday.

When officers arrived at the scene of the shooting they found the victim, 65-year-old Robert Morton Booker Jr., dead.

A suspect in the shooting, 31-year-old Isaiah Dante Tyree of Prince George County, was taken into custody by police following a pursuit in Dinwiddie County.

Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6 that the shooting appeared to be random.

Tyree has been charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

