19-year-old arrested after Petersburg shooting left 2 people injured

PETERSBURG, Va. — A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a shooting in Petersburg on Monday that left two people injured.

Kemon Brooks, 19, is charged with reckless handling of a firearm.

The first person was shot at Lieutenant Run apartments. Crime Insider sources say one person was shot there and went to an area hospital.

After the shooting, sources say a car with bullet damage traveled to the corner of South Sycamore and East Wythe streets. There, a second person was shot. According to sources, police believed there was a mishandling of the gun inside the car and a shot went off, leaving one person injured.

Both people who were shot had non-life-threatening injuries.

Brooks was given a secure bond and is pending court, according to police.

Petersburg police are still investigating. Anyone with information should call 804-732-4222 or text a tip using the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

