Petersburg names new interim superintendent of schools: 'The right leader at the right time'

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Petersburg Schools named Yolonda Brown as the school system's new interim superintendent. The announcement came one day after previous interim superintendent John Farrelly resigned after two months on the job. Brown's most recent job was as Chief Academic Officer with Atlanta Public Schools.

"It is clear that the Petersburg City Public Schools community is focused on academics and creating a safe and caring environment that enables every student to grow socially, emotionally, and physically," Brown said in a statement. "Across 30 years as an educator that same pursuit has remained my north star. I look forward to working with the Petersburg community and its leaders to bring a new era of learning and personal progress for all students."

Earlier this school year, former Petersburg Schools Superintendent Dr. Tamara Sterling resigned from her leadership position.

The reason for her resignation was not made public.

A CBS 6 investigation later found Sterling charged taxpayers more than $22,000 while traveling to conferences during her 15 months on the job.

"Ms. Brown is the right leader at the right time for Petersburg," Grace Turner Creasey, President of the Virginia Board of Education, said. "Her expertise, spirit, and vision are inspiring, and I am looking forward to seeing the positive impact she will have on Petersburg’s schools and students.”

Brown earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Clemson University and a master’s degree in middle grades education from Mercer University.

