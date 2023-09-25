Petersburg schools to have additional security following social media threats

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police in Petersburg say they will have additional officers and security personnel at schools in the city this week following a threat of violence involving Petersburg High School and Vernon Johns Middle school.

Police say the threat is circulating on social media but did not elaborate as to where or what the threat specifically was.

Officials add that police have implemented additional safety enhancements for both campuses.

Anyone with information on the threats is asked to call Crimesolvers at (804) 861-1212.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip. If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.