Petersburg Schools has a message for potential bus drivers: 'We need you'

PETERSBURG, Va. — Petersburg Schools put out a call for help to the community ahead of its Tuesday bus driver job fair. Petersburg Schools Supervisor of Transportation Gerald Robertson said he has 10 bus driver vacancies due to retirements and others leaving the position.

Ideally, he's seeking seven to eight experienced drivers to ease the workload on the other employees.

“We’re offering a sign-on bonus of $2,500 and, in the very near future, we're going to be doing some training as well for those who are not CDL qualified,” Robertson explained.

He encouraged potential hires to get their permit to be prepared when the district offers on-site training.

Robertson has years of experience as a school bus driver, as well as a Greyhound bus driver. He said safety is paramount for any new driver.

“Always having safety at the top your mindset when once you get behind that wheel because you're not only protecting yourself, you're protecting the students that you're also transporting, and also the other motorists that are in the street,” he said.

Petersburg Schools is looking for experienced drivers to attend a job fair at the Petersburg Library on Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.