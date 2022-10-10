Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Petersburg Schools has a message for potential bus drivers: 'We need you'

Petersburg Schools put out a call for help to the community. Petersburg Schools Supervisor of Transportation said he has 10 bus driver vacancies due to retirements and others leaving the position.
Posted at 6:18 AM, Oct 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-10 06:18:22-04

PETERSBURG, Va. — Petersburg Schools put out a call for help to the community ahead of its Tuesday bus driver job fair. Petersburg Schools Supervisor of Transportation Gerald Robertson said he has 10 bus driver vacancies due to retirements and others leaving the position.

Ideally, he's seeking seven to eight experienced drivers to ease the workload on the other employees.

“We’re offering a sign-on bonus of $2,500 and, in the very near future, we're going to be doing some training as well for those who are not CDL qualified,” Robertson explained.

He encouraged potential hires to get their permit to be prepared when the district offers on-site training.

Robertson has years of experience as a school bus driver, as well as a Greyhound bus driver. He said safety is paramount for any new driver.

“Always having safety at the top your mindset when once you get behind that wheel because you're not only protecting yourself, you're protecting the students that you're also transporting, and also the other motorists that are in the street,” he said.

Petersburg Schools is looking for experienced drivers to attend a job fair at the Petersburg Library on Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone