Child, bus driver injured after young man gets involved in Petersburg school bus fight

PETERSBURG, Va. -- A child and a bus driver were injured after a young man became involved in a fight on a school bus in Petersburg, Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6.

The fight started just after 4 p.m. Wednesday between two children on a school bus leaving Cold Spring Elementary School.

WTVR

Crime Insider sources say when the bus was at a Family Dollar near Halifax Street, a young man came onto the bus through the back emergency door, lunging at and assaulting one of the children involved in the fight.

"We don't know if the person that committed the assault is an adult or an older juvenile but once captured, charges will be forthcoming," Deputy Chief of Police Emanuel Chambliss said. "There is a possible broken nose on the juvenile and we will know more once doctors tell us what they found based on the injury."

WTVR Deputy Chief of Police Emanuel Chambliss

Police say whether one of the children involved in the fight called for family reinforcements is a part of their investigation.

The driver of the bus was also assaulted as he attempted to remove the young man from the bus.

"When stuff happens on the bus and you got a child on the bus, this is worrying because I got two that ride. I didn't expect to see all this," a parent said.

WTVR

One woman who has chosen to remain anonymous told Jon Burkett that a little boy was covered in blood and children were crying. "It's very, very scary," she said.

If you have any information about the individual who jumped on the bus, police ask you to call 804-861-1212.

CBS 6 will continue to update you as we learn new information.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.