How you can help create a safe haven for human trafficking survivors in Central Virginia

PETERSBURG, Va. — A Central Virginia woman is determined to raise awareness about human trafficking in the region while providing a safe haven for its victims.

Linda Hawkins hopes her initiative, Recover Hope, will create a secure and private environment for victims of human trafficking from Chester to the North Carolina border.

This week, Hawkins met with Petersburg Police to discuss how to identify signs of human trafficking.

“One of the biggest ones is timidity by the victim,” Hawkins said. “They’re withdrawn, they look down, the trafficker answers for them, they don’t engage in conversation with people.” She added that traffickers are often family members.

Petersburg Police Chief Travis Christian emphasized that many people are unaware that human trafficking occurs within their communities. He stated that Hawkins' safe haven would benefit the entire region.

“It’s here, it’s throughout the Commonwealth, it’s throughout our nation,” Christian said.

Hawkins noted that raising awareness is vital, as many people do not fully understand what human trafficking entails.

“It’s sex trafficking, it’s labor trafficking, it can be organ trafficking,” Hawkins said. “It can be males, females, children; nobody is immune.”

Colonial Heights Commonwealth’s Attorney Gray Collins supports Recover Hope’s mission, pointing out that some victims are brought to the Tri-Cities region from out of state.

“Victims of human trafficking have no money, no family in the area, and they need a place to stay,” Collins said. “Recover Hope gives them that opportunity to have a place to stay.”

Last year, Del. Mike Cherry spearheaded a human trafficking bill, recognizing the importance of having Recover Hope in the Tri-Cities.

“They’re victim advocates,” Cherry said. “They make sure that when they find victims, they know where the resources are, they’re able to rescue them from that, and, two, they advocate for legislative changes to make sure our laws are protecting the people that may be trafficked.”

Hawkins emphasized the need to create a safe space for victims to process their trauma.

“Deal with the trauma, so that they can move forward to their purpose, and that’s not being a human trafficking victim,” she said.

Recover Hope is seeking more than $350,000 and volunteers to begin operations.

For those interested in contributing, click here to make a monetary donation, and click here to learn about volunteer opportunities.

