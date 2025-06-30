Smash stress away inside Petersburg's Madhouse Rage Room: 'It's OK for a moment not to be OK'

PETERSBURG, Va. — A Petersburg business is giving customers a constructive yet destructive way to relieve stress in today's high-pressure world.

The Madhouse Rage Room on Sycamore Street celebrated its second anniversary with a customer appreciation day on Sunday, complete with food, drinks and plenty of things to break.

The business provides several rooms where customers can break, smash and trash everyday objects, including computers, glass bottles, televisions and even entire cars.

Guests can choose from baseball bats, crowbars and sledgehammers to create as much chaos as possible in a controlled environment.

While the concept might seem aggressive, the owner says their unique experience offers a safe way for people to unload and unwind.

"I think it's very important for your mental — just to be able to say to yourself, 'It's OK for a moment not to be OK,'" Alfie Harry, the owner of the business, explained. "And to have a place to just let it all out and then get back to it."

