Petersburg pop-up shop supports family of slain 10-year-old: 'We love K'Von'

PETERSBURG, Va. -- A pop-up shop Saturday benefited the family of a slain 10-year-old boy who was killed last weekend in Petersburg.

K'Von Morgan was in his bedroom when he was hit by a stray bullet fired somewhere near his Pecan Acres home early last Saturday morning, according to Petersburg Police. He survived through the night, but died from his injuries the next morning.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Provided to WTVR K'Von Morgan

Members of the community gathered to support K'Von's family and honor his memory.

“We're here to support the family with a fundraiser to make sure we bring awareness to the community,” the event’s organizer, Shelley Cook, said. “We love K'Von, we love his family and we want to make sure everyone is aware.”

Cook urged everyone to “be active” and begged anyone with information to come forward.

“If you see something, say something,” she said. “We want to take our community back. It’s no longer be silent and just sit around and look and wait for things.”

Organizers said 50% of the event’s proceeds will go to the Justice for K'Von Fund.

Additionally, the family has established a GoFundMe to help with expenses.

"There are no words to express how my family is feeling right now and as we get closer to laying my nephew to rest it just gets harder," a memorial written by the boy's uncle, Corey Friar, reads. "[He] was the light in every dark room. K'Von you will be missed tremendously..."

Investigators urged anyone with information about the case to call Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.