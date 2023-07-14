Petersburg Police 'walk the block' to reclaim their community

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Petersburg Police "walked the block" around the Walnut Hill Apartments, formerly known as the Lieutenants Run Apartments, Thursday night in an effort to reclaim the community.

"No real mission in sight, other than to let people know that we’re there for them. We’re here to listen to our community," Petersburg Police Chief Travis Christian said about the effort that involved going door-to-door to speak with neighbors.

While violent crime all in the city is down, Petersburg recently experienced its 11th murder of the year.

That, combined with the June shooting death of 10-year-old K’von Morgan, has the department looking for answers and help from the public.

"People in this community know those individuals that have committed some of these crimes," Christian said. "People have heard different things and we’re asking our community to come forward and give us that information."

Community activist Pastor Belinda Baugh said the Walk The Block event was something she believed could help build trust between police and the neighborhood.

"I know that people want to talk. I know that people are talking. But they are not talking to the people that can actually change something," Baugh said.

Chief Christian said now is the time to make that difference.

"It takes everybody realizing that collectively, we all have to play a part in reducing the crime that is occurring in our city," he said.

Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.