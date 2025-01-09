Watch Now
Chase ends when suspect's car flips, breaks power pole in Petersburg, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

PETERSBURG, Va. — A police chase ended with a crash in Petersburg on Wednesday night.

Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett chase started in Dinwiddie County, when the suspect was driving recklessly and police turned their lights on to try to pull him over.

The chase continued to Petersburg, where the suspect's car flipped and broke a power pole along Youngs Road near Lincoln Street, knocking out power to hundreds.

Sources said the suspect was arrested after the crash. He was reportedly running from police because he was charged with failure to appear in Richmond.

Luckily, no one was injured during the crash.

CBS 6 Crime Insider Jon Burkett contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

