Petersburg sheriff warns city residents about recent jury duty scams

PETERSBURG, Va. -- The Petersburg Sheriff's Office is warning its city's residents to be aware of possible scams regarding missed jury duty.

Calls to Petersburg residents have recently asked some for money related to missed jury duty time. Some of the calls have also involved the caller impersonating law enforcement in an effort to seek payments under false pretenses.

The Sheriff's Office says residents should not provide any personal or financial information if they receive one of these calls, as the Sheriff's Office does not contact people to request money.

Anyone who receives one of these calls should report it to the Sheriff's Office immediately.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!