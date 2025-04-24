Crime Insider: Man injured in Petersburg shooting that ended with crash on I-95 overpass

PETERSBURG, Va. — A man was injured in a shooting in a parking lot in Petersburg on Wednesday night.

Witnesses told CBS 6 Crime Insider Jon Burkett that they heard a lot of gunshots in the parking lot of Petersburg East apartments along Lakemont Drive.

One man was shot and drove away from the scene. He was then involved in a crash on an Interstate 95 overpass.

The severity of his injuries is not known at this time. The other driver involved in the crash suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Jon Burkett is at the scene where the shots rang out and can see several cars in the parking lot that were damaged by gunfire.

One witness reports a bullet came through his window into the room where he and his young son were playing.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

